Elementary school students' art helping Sovah Health educate people about heart health

DANVILLE, Va. - Just in time for national Heart Health Month, students in Southside are using art to help a hospital teach people about heart health.

Drawings from students at elementary schools in Danville and Pittsylvania County are on display at Sovah Health's Danville campus.

The students drew what heart health means to them.

One student drew a picture of people playing sports and wrote "Stay active."

Another student drew a picture of a tree and wrote that climbing trees is key to having a healthy heart.

"The Danville Heart Gala was last weekend and they raised enough funds to send people from the American Heart Association in to educate the children on what it means to have a healthy heart," Sovah Health marketing manager Kelli Clay said.

Over 200 pictures had been submitted to the hospital as of Wednesday.

Any elementary school teacher in Danville and Pittsylvania County who has their students draw pictures can contact the hospital at 434-799-4260 to schedule a time for the drawings to be picked up.

Every other day throughout February, the hospital's Facebook page will feature one of the pictures along with heart health tips.

