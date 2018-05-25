End of an era: Henry County elementary, primary school close

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - It's the end of an era in Henry County.

Students at John Redd Smith Elementary and Collinsville Primary left their schools for the last time Friday.

The schools are closing and in the fall students will attend the newly completed Meadowview Elementary.

Henry County sheriff's deputies provided a ceremonial police escort for the school buses as they left Friday morning.

"We thought it was very important to capture the students leaving on their last day of school. This was a wonderful school. John Redd Elementary and Collinsville Primary are both wonderful elementary schools and we are bringing this chapter to an end," Lisa Millner, Henry County Public Schools assistant superintendent of teaching and learning, said.

"We're going to begin a new chapter at Meadowview Elementary School and we're so excited."

The marquee at the church near the schools also displayed a special goodbye message for the students.

The school district plans to repurpose Collinsville Primary.

What will become of the John Redd Smith Elementary is unclear.

