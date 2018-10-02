Events taking place across Southside to raise awareness about domestic violence

DANVILLE, Va. - Three-year-old court documents reveal possible warning signs of what would happen to a Pittsylvania County mother murdered last week.

On Tuesday, 10 News learned Jason Rigney spent six months in jail following a 2015 conviction for assaulting Heather Matherly.

According to the court documents, Matherly showed up at the hospital in Danville on May 10 of that year after Rigney punched her multiple times, threw her down stairs and strangled her.

The 30-year-old mother of three was found dead in her home last week.

Rigney has been arrested and charged.

A criminal complaint says he shot Matherly three times.

On Thursday, the Southside Survivor Response Center will hold its first-ever dinner and silent auction.

"All of our services are free, and that requires that we raise a lot of money," the center's director, Warren Rodgers Jr., said. "We hope to raise at least $10,000."

He wants people to know that help is available.

"Services are available across the Commonwealth in nearly every locality and they're offered for free. A lot of people don't realize the impact of domestic violence and how it can so tragically end in the loss of life," Rodgers said.

The center has also scheduled two domestic violence survivors to speak on Oct. 25 at Books and Crannies in Martinsville about their books.

On Tuesday night, Averett University is kicking off its Red Flag campaign.

"The Red Flag campaign is actually a campaign to educate our students on dating violence," Averett Assistant Dean of Students Jill Adams said.

Averett junior Devin Merritt is helping out with the university's Red Flag Campaign.

"I want to see this campus be more aware of this situation. This is not good. One in five students in college experience dating violence," Merritt explained. "I think this is very important. I did not have this in high school and there are a lot of problems that happened back in high school, so the fact that this is happening at college and universities is huge. I encourage everybody to start talking about it."

Each week this month, a different event will be held on campus.

"We start off with our kickoff tonight. We have a guest speaker coming in to tell her story of dating violence that happened in 2007," Adams said.

A conversation that could help save lives.

For more information about the Red Flag Campaign events, visit https://www.averett.edu/calendar/ or follow @averettstudentengagement on Instagram.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.