Excitement for new Danville businesses 'overwhelming' for owner

DANVILLE, Va. - Two new businesses set to open in Danville this summer are getting a lot of attention.

Grizzly's Axe Throwing and an escape room complex will be located in a former warehouse in the River District.

Owner Christie Wall won $35,000 in the River District Association's business boot camp competition this year to help open the businesses.

She says without the money, the opening would have taken much longer.

"I knew there was a certain part of the population in Danville that was going to get excited about this and enjoy it, but the response I've actually received has been completely overwhelming," Wall said.

The exact opening date had not been set Thursday.

For more information about Grizzly's Axe Throwing, check out the business' Facebook page or website. For more information about the escape room, check out the business' website.

