Exhibit for preschoolers opens at Danville Science Center

DANVILLE, Va. - For the first time in over 20 years, the Danville Science Center has a new permanent exhibit.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday morning.

The new, 1,800-square-foot exhibit is called Crescent Crossing.

It uses trains to help preschoolers learn about science, technology, engineering and math.

The science center's executive director, Adam Goebel, said this is one of four new exhibits expected to open by the end of 2020.

"I think per capita, once these spaces come online, the Danville Science Center will be one of the nicest and best equipped museums in North America," he said.

For information about the science center, click here.​

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.