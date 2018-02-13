Extension cord blamed for Danville house fire

DANVILLE, Va. - An extension cord is being blamed for a house fire in Danville Monday morning.

Firefighters responded to 176 Clement Avenue just before 7:30 a.m. and found smoke coming from the home.

The investigation determined an extension cord overheated and caught some combustible material piled on top of it on fire.

No one was hurt and the home was not heavily damaged.

The fire department emphasizes that extension cords should not be used to power appliances or space heaters.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.