Facebook video could help solve Danville homicide

DANVILLE, Va. - A Facebook video could help solve Danville's latest homicide.

Robert Irvin was found shot to death in his Gay Street home on March 11.

A search warrant for his Facebook account says investigators are looking at a video he posted the day before the homicide.

The warrant says he was talking about money and drugs he had.

Investigators want to look at his Facebook account to see who was watching the video and any recent friend requests.

A 54-year-old man was also shot.

