Fake threats against local schools could become very expensive

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - Video shows students at Bassett High School being put on buses and taken to another school Monday after a written threat against the campus was found in the school just after 9 a.m.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to investigate.

More Headlines

Henry County Sheriff Layne Perry said that's expensive.

"We can ask for restitution. There were people that came from a long way off to bring explosive-detecting K-9s, the buses that were used to move the children," Perry said.

Henry County's commonwealth attorney will decide if restitution will be sought.

The hoax was the fourth in four days.

On Friday, Brookville and Amherst and Patrick County high schools had threats made against them that turned out to be fake.

According to the Amherst County Sheriff's Office, the threat there cost the district about $21,000 in state and federal aid because nearly 500 students stayed home that day.

Charges are pending.

"We want children to understand not to get involved in acts like this," Perry said. "We have to take this serious, we have to charge."

Both female students are facing a felony and misdemeanor charge.

The students were identified using security cameras at the school and witness statements.

After being identified as suspects, the two girls confessed.

The felony carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $2,500 fine.

The misdemeanor carries a maximum of one year behind bars and a $2,500 fine.

Henry County Schools' Communication Director Monica Adams-Hatchett hopes this will help teach students a lesson.

"We hope that students will think about that in the future if they think about something like this," Hatchett said.

The two students charged are being held at the juvenile detention facility in Danville.

All four threats remain under investigation.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.