HENRY COUNTY, Va. - A workplace accident has claimed the life of a 24-year-old Danville man.

Damarcus Laquan Calloway was working at Virginia Glass Products in Ridgeway when glass products fell from a truck onto him, according to the Henry County Sheriff's Office.

Emergency workers responded to the incident around 6 p.m. last Monday.

A helicopter took Calloway to a North Carolina hospital, where he later died.

