Family and friends gather in church in memory of Axton murder victim

AXTON, Va.- - There was not an empty seat inside St. John Baptist Church as many people remembered Eric Adams.

Forming a circle inside the sanctuary, each person is connected to Eric Adams in some way. Those at the candlelight ceremony say Adams had a positive impact on their lives, including his best friend.

And those who knew Adams from working at AT&T in Martinsville say he was always helpful when it came to working on cellphones.

"He dealt with this frustrated old man who was about ready to throw the phone against the wall. But he calmed me down and said everything is going to be all right," said former customer.

This ceremony comes right after two people were arrested in connection with his murder. The Henry County Sheriff's Office gave an update on the investigation.

"We appreciative the support and the calls from the community both here in the Sandy Level area and Raleigh North Carolina area. They were very instrumental in identifying the suspects and I'm assuming they will be instrumental in identifying the other two suspects," said Lt. Raines.

High school classmates and co-workers of Adams were also there to show their support to his family.

The funeral for Eric Adams will be Saturday in Axton.



