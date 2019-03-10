Family of missing Pittsylvania County man holds out hope for safe return

DANVILLE, Va. - The family of Robbie Hurt, who has been missing since Dec. 9, 2018, held an event Saturday to raise awareness about his disappearance.

The Danville Police Department and the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office have both been investigating Hurt's disappearance since it happened in December, but they still had no solid leads when they last updated the public at the end of January.

Despite the four months, his family is not giving up hope he will be found alive.

"We know that he would never, never leave and not come back like this," said Emily Hurt, Robbie Hurt's wife.

On Saturday, Robbie Hurt's family had a table outside of a Danville grocery store with his face front and center. The event became a somber reunion, with his family driving in from Tennessee, West Virginia and North Carolina to find answers.

"I don't know if it will ever get any easier, just not knowing," said James Hurt, Robbie Hurt's father.

"I try not to think about it, because when I do, it's ... it's just ... I can't handle it," said Kelly Blevins, Robbie Hurt's sister.

All authorities know for sure is Hurt's truck turned up abandoned in Danville three days after he was last seen.

The wait is heavy on his family's mind.

"I'm 60 years old, and my health is going to suffer if I don't know something," said Becky Griffith, Robbie Hurt's mother.

But Hurt's family hopes the community will be able to help.

"Somebody in the community has to know something. We just ... we just want to know," Emily Hurt said.

If you know anything about Robbie Hurt's disappearance, call the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office at (434) 432-7931.

