FanFest returns to Martinsville Speedway for STP 500 weekend

MARTINSVILLE, Va. - FanFest is returning to Martinsville Speedway later this month for STP 500 weekend.

The event is free and will be in the Drivers' Meeting Tent outside Turn 4 after Virginia Lottery Pole Qualifying, and will feature some big names in NASCAR -- including Clint Bowyer, Jimmie Johnson, Ryan Preece, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Bubba Wallace and Paul Menard, according to a release from the speedway.

The weekend starts with a practice day for the truck series on Friday, March 22, followed by a Truck Series autograph session and the Hauler Parade.

The fun continues with the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Turck Series on Saturday for the Martinsville 250. The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series is after the race and will qualify for Sunday's STP 500, which is the first short-track race of the season.

Advance ticket prices for the STP 500 begin at 47, and fans 17-and-under can get tickets for $25. Anyone under 17-years-old can get into the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series 250 lap race on Saturday for free. Friday's practice day is free to everyone.

Tickets can be purchased online or over the phone at 877-RACE-TIX.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.