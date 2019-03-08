Fathers, sons working for Danville Fire Department together for first time

DANVILLE, Va. - Jonathan Thomas knows he has some big boots to fill.

His father has been a Danville firefighter for 25 years.

"I believe, for the first little while, we'll probably live under our fathers' shadow(s). Hopefully over time, we'll get out from that and we'll have our own name to live under," Thomas said.

Sam Matherly said he's already learning from his father, even though he's only been with the department for a short time.

"We're just all one family, and you've got to do everything together, no matter what's going on, what's going to happen," Matherly said when asked what he's learned. "There'll always be somebody there going through the same thing you're going through, always somebody to talk to if you need help."

Sam's father, Gary, said he's glad to have the opportunity to show his son the ropes or, you might say, the hoses.

"The camaraderie and being able to work together," he said when asked what he hopes to teach his son.

Jonathan's father, Greg, said he and Gary and their sons likely will not be the last parent-child combo to work for the department.

"Predominantly, firefighting is a job of legacies. If you go anywhere else in the country, there are always generations and generations of firefighters doing the same job, working at the same department."

In an effort to boost police officer and firefighter recruitment, the city's nepotism policy was changed last year so family members can serve together.

While they can work in the same departments, they can't supervise each other.

Jonathan and Sam aren't complaining, though.

"It's definitely a dream come true," Jonathan said.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.