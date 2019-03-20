FBI increases reward as investigation into 2017 Danville murder continues

DANVILLE, Va. - FBI investigators have increased the reward being offered for information that will lead to an arrest of the person responsible for killing a Danville man in 2017.

On Sept. 12, 2017, Danville police officers responded to a call for service at the Joy Food Store. They found Tahir Mahmud, 54, dead and determined the store had been robbed.

Information provided to investigators by a potential witness indicates a male was seen running from the direction of the store around the time of the robbery and homicide. The witness further described the potential subject as black, slender and wearing unique jeans.

A reward of $7,500 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the person(s) responsible for the armed robbery and homicide of Mahmud. Please contact the Richmond Division of the FBI at 804-261-1044 or via TIPS.FBI.GOV with information that may lead to the identification of this individual.

