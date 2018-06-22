FBI searching for suspected Danville gang member, gang associate

DANVILLE, Va. - The FBI is asking for your help to find a suspected Danville gang member and gang associate named in two June 11 gang indictments.

Tanasia Coleman is believed to be associated with the MILLAs, a local Bloods chapter in Danville, according to the indictments.

Marcus Davis is believed to be associated with the Rollin' 60s, a local Crips chapter in Danville.

Both face racketeering and gun charges and are two of 18 suspected gang members and associates that were arrested on June 14.

During a news conference on June 14 to announce the indictments, the U.S. district attorney for the western district of Virginia called the indictments the biggest gang crackdown in Danville in over a decade.

Anyone with information about Coleman or Davis is asked to call the FBI's Richmond office at 804-261-1044.

According to a news release from the FBI Friday afternoon, the gang crackdown is part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods initiative.

The federal program is designed to bring all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve together in an effort to reduce violent crime.

