FEMA representatives survey storm damage in Danville; SBA declares disaster

DANVILLE, Va. - The first stop Thursday for the Federal Emergency Management Agency representatives to survey infrastructure in Danville damaged by Tropical Storm Michael was Bibleway Church on Grant Street.

A large section of a ditch washed away, making part of the street unsafe to drive on.

Danville Public Works Director Rick Drazenovich said there are 160 places in the city where infrastructure was damaged.

"Many of (the places) are slope failures. You can drive around and see them, we probably have 40 or 50 of those. Many of (the places) are washed out catch basin, probably another 50 of them. Many of (the places) are stream channels that washed out," Drazenovich explained.

Currently, FEMA only plans to seek a disaster declaration for the city's infrastructure, not for houses or businesses.

If FEMA wants to seek a disaster declaration for houses or businesses, representatives would have to come back to Danville and survey damaged houses and businesses.

"I expect if we don't get a lot of reimbursement from FEMA, we'll have to adjust our regular budget. We're in our budget cycle right now, so it could have an impact throughout the budget," Drazenovich said.

On Thursday afternoon, Gov. Ralph Northam visited Mt. Carmel Baptist Church.

One side of the church fell off, making the building unusable.

At an event earlier in the afternoon, Northam was asked by reporters why he didn't come to Danville sooner.

"I've been in the Southside before today and have looked around at some of what's going on. Obviously, we have people that are communicating with your folks all the time. But we do have a busy schedule," Northam said.

Deacons at Mt. Carmel Baptist are happy he made time for a visit Thursday.

"Right on. Definitely. Yeah, definitely," deacons Dale Jones and Gil Paschal said when asked if the governor's visit gives is comforting or gives them peace of mind.

FEMA has until Dec. 12 to get the information from Thursday's tour to President Donald Trump.

When he could make a decision about declaring a disaster though is unclear.

"Given the urgency and life safety and obvious impact to the commonwealth and the region, we expect a quick turnaround time," Virginia Department of Emergency Management Region 6 Disaster Response Officer Mike Guzo said.

VDEM is working with FEMA and the Small Business Association to help get financial help for the city.

SBA officials toured damaged houses and businesses last week.

On Thursday, Guzo said the SBA had declared a disaster and was in the process of setting up an office in the city where people can come and apply for low-interest loans.

"As that day comes closer, the SBA will announce it. The office will probably be here for 30 or 60 days," Guzo said.

