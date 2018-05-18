Festival in the Park kicks off in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. - Friday's rain caused a change of plans for Danville's annual Festival in the Park.

The festival was scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. Friday, but because of the rain the only activity happening was the concert.

It was even moved inside the recreation center at Ballou Park.

Despite the rain, vendors were making final preparations outside Friday afternoon.

The weekend-long event features carnival rides, food and craft vendors, and concerts.

One vendor 10 News spoke with said she expects to be busy even though the weather forecast isn't great.

"I enjoy coming to Festival in the Park," she said. "I would enjoy it more if it wasn't for the rain forecast this weekend, but most of the time it's a pretty good turnout. I usually do pretty well."

The festival runs through Sunday.

