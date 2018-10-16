Fiber manufacturer to move corporate headquarters to Southside

DANVILLE, Va. - Dozens of new jobs are coming soon to Southside.

BGF Industries is set to invest $7 million to move its corporate headquarters from Greensboro to Danville and Pittsylvania County, Governor Ralph Northam announced Tuesday morning. This will create 65 new jobs for the area.

BGF Industries manufactures technical fiber materials.

The company plans to build a 25,000 square foot facility next year in Cyber Park.

It's not clear yet when the company will start the hiring process, or how much the jobs will pay.

The company operates manufacturing facilities in Virginia and South Carolina, with a total of 800 employees.



Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.