Fire damages Henry County Salvation Army store

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - A Southside Salvation Army chapter needs help restoring supplies after a weekend fire.

According to a news release posted on the Martinsville Salvation Army's Facebook page, the Salvation Army store in Collinsville in Henry County is open, but cleanup efforts are still underway.

Firefighters say the donation box outside the store went up in flames early Saturday morning and the fire spread to the store.

"Right now, some other Salvation Armies are helping us get a temporary box, but we are gonna need a permanent solution," Martinsville Salvation Army Lt. Ruby Keith said.

The fire remained under investigation Monday.

