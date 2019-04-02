Fire spreads to neighbor's house after destroying Danville home

DANVILLE, Va. - Crews are investigating an overnight fire that destroyed a Danville home.

Around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, firefighters responded to a home in the 1700 block of North Main Street, which is near Stonewall Jackson Park. When they arrived, the house was already well involved and the people who were inside had made it out safely.

The fire destroyed the home and also damaged a neighbor's home. The damage is so extensive that firefighters are not able to go inside right now.

The fire marshal will work to determine what caused the fire when it is safe to do so.

