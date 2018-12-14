First class graduates from Danville gang prevention program

DANVILLE, Va. - Danville's new gang prevention program has reached a milestone.

On Friday afternoon, the first group of teens graduated from the program.

The five teens all had some connection to gang activity and spent the past nine weeks working for different city departments.

The goal of Project Imagine is to help at-risk teens see how much better their lives can be if they don't get involved with gangs.

"It means I succeeded in what I needed to do and that I have accomplished my goal in life or anything that I've done in my life. It makes me happy," said graduate Daniel Simms.

For more information about the program, contact the city's gang prevention coordinator at 434-57-3354.

