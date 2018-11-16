First solar panel system installed in Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, Va. - It's a new era in Martinsville.

Solar panels have been installed on the roof of the office building at 25 Cleveland St.

This is the first solar panel system to be installed on a home or business in the city.

The panels can supply up to 50 percent of the power the building needs.

Brian Brown, the president of the company that installed the panels, said the installation has received a lot of positive feedback.

"We've gotten positive confirmation not only from the community, (but also) state legislation. It's been a really good thing. It's really a great thing for Martinsville and we're looking for more and more to happen," Brown said.

To learn more about the solar panel system installed on the building, click here.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.