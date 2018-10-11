Flash flood emergency issued for Danville, parts of Pittsylvania County until 10:15 p.m.

BLACKSBURG, Va. - The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood emergency for Danville and parts of southern Pittsylvania County until 10:15 p.m.

The NWS is asking anyone in these areas to seek higher ground as soon as possible, and the area has seen more than two inches in the last hour.

Flash flooding is ongoing and multiple swift water rescues have already been needed, according to the NWS.

The statement from NWS reads, in part:

Move to higher ground now. This is an extremely dangerous and life-threatening situation. Do not attempt to travel unless you are fleeing an area subject to flooding or under an evacuation order.

