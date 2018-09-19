Flood cleanup in Danville could take months

DANVILLE, Va. - Cleaning up from the flooding in Danville could take months for the city's parks and recreation department.

On Wednesday, the Riverwalk Trail and Angler's Park and Dan Daniel Memorial Park remained closed.

A large portion of both parks became submerged over the past couple of days.

Parts of the Riverwalk Trail were also submerged.

This is similar to what happened last April.

Danville Parks and Recreation communication director Russell Carter said that doesn't mean cleanup will be the same though.

"It's always different," Carter said. "Best case scenario, the next couple of months, into the holidays, we spend cleaning the trail. Worst case scenario, we have to get in some contractors to repair asphalt and pavement and other damages."

He wasn't sure Wednesday when the trail or parks would reopen.

