Flood damage in Henry County could exceed $10 million

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - Damage from last week's rain could total more than $10 million in Henry County.

That's according to Henry County Department of Public Safety Director Matt Tatum.

Members of the department spent much of the weekend surveying damage reported by residents.

On Sunday, they visited around 65 addresses; they planned to try to get to that many Monday as well.

Tatum said most of the damage has been basement flooding, but some cars have been destroyed and homes and businesses have had roofs and walls collapse.

"Just (Sunday) alone, we documented over $6 million of damage in Henry County and I'm not going to be surprised if we don't come close to doubling that before it's all said and done," Tatum said.

"We have had one house (where), basically, the entire front portion of the foundation is caved in and the house is kind of suspended. Then, we did have the Roses store and the Hooker Furniture warehouse that the roofs collapsed on those. There is another business in the automotive mechanic area, and the back wall of his business is caved in."

Tatum hoped to have a preliminary damage report ready to submit to the state by noon Monday for consideration of a state declaration of emergency in the county.

If you have any significant damage to report to the department, email stormdamage@henrycountyva.gov or call 276-634-4660.

Make sure you include the property owner's name, primary phone number, street address of the property damaged and a description of the damage, including estimated damage costs.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.