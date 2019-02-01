Florida woman arrested for shackling herself to Mountain Valley Pipeline equipment, authorities say

CHATHAM, Va. - A Florida woman is facing charges after authorities say she shackled herself to Mountain Valley Pipeline construction equipment, causing the site to shut down briefly, according to the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say they received a call from a county resident around 10:30 Friday morning. The resident told authorities that several people were trespassing on private property in the 3000 block of Oxford Road in Chatham.

When deputies arrived, they say they saw a group of about nine protestors near a Mountain Valley Pipeline construction site on Oxford Road.

Authorities say one protestor, Emma Howell, 27, from Winter Park, Florida had shackled herself to a drilling platform, causing a brief shutdown of the construction site.

Deputies say they cut away the device that Howell used to physically attach herself to the drilling platform and she was taken into custody without incident.

Howell has been charged with one count of criminal trespass, a class 1 misdemeanor. She was placed on a $2,500 unsecured bond and released from custody.

