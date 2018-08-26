Flying high: Danville Goodyear employees get ride in Goodyear blimp

DANVILLE, Va. - If you were out and about in Danville Sunday, you may have seen the Goodyear blimp flying around.

The Danville Goodyear plant held a raffle to select employees to go on a ride in the blimp.

Every employee's name was entered into the drawing.

Employees could purchase additional raffle tickets as a fundraiser for the United Way.

About $1,500 was raised.

Members of the media also got to take a ride in the blimp Sunday.

"Everything that I've ever flown -- airplane, sea plane, helicopter -- nothing can compare to the lift that is generated via a gas versus a wing or an airflow that has to be pushed through the air," blimp pilot Jay Perdue said.

Dulce Torres is a financial analyst at the Goodyear plant and one of the lucky few employees who won a ride.

"I was like, 'I'm not giving this opportunity to anybody,'" Torres said. "People had been asking, 'Hey, can I buy your ticket?' I was like, 'No, I'm going to do it.'"

The last time Goodyear offered blimp rides to employees at the Danville plant was in 2007.

