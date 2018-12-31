Food truck rodeo to be held in Martinsville in June

MARTINSVILLE, Va. - There are some new food offerings coming to Southside in the new year.

Martinsville will have its first-ever food truck rodeo.

It will happen June 2 from 12-6 p.m. on Church Street.

The organizer says there will be at least a dozen trucks, many of which will be coming from the food truck rodeo in Danville the day before.

She also says events she's organized in the past have attracted thousands of people.

For updates on the event, visit the rodeo's Facebook page.

To register your food truck for the rodeo, contact the organizer at winston2865@gmail.com.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.