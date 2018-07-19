Former Danville School Board member sentenced for theft

DANVILLE, Va. (AP) - A former school board chairwoman in Virginia is headed to jail for stealing public funds.

The Register & Bee reports that former Danville School Board Chairwoman Sharon Dones pleaded guilty Tuesday to misdemeanor charges.

Prosecutors said Dones lied about her travel expenses to a conference when seeking personal reimbursement. Dones said she drove to Denver for the conference and needed to be reimbursed $1,700 when she flew to the conference and her actual expenses were $700.

She was sentenced to 60 days in jail. Her jail time will begin July 27.

