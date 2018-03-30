Four charged in shooting at Danville Buffalo Wing Wings

DANVILLE, Va. - Danville police announced Thursday evening that two additional people have been charged and arrested in connection with the shooting outside Buffalo Wild Wings in Danville.

Ricus Watkins, 25, and Akira Clark, 30, are both in police custody.

Watkins is charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was arrested Thursday afternoon without incident and is currently being held in the Danville City Jail with no bond.

Clark is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was also arrested Thursday afternoon without incident and is currently being held in the Danville City Jail with no bond.

Just before 1 a.m. Thursday, police say, Marcus Hunt, 31, and Joshua Johnson, 27, started shooting at each other in the parking lot of Buffalo Wild Wings.

The shootout stemmed from an altercation, but police aren't sure what that altercation was about.

"No, it doesn't bother me," Danville resident and Buffalo Wild Wings customer William Nocilla said.

Nocilla enjoys coming to the restaurant.

He said this incident won't keep him away.

"If they want to shoot up a restaurant, they can serve the time for it. That's their choice. Doesn't really bother me because I've been shot at before," Nocilla said.

He doesn't condone the violence, though.

"I think security, bouncers would be nice to help prevent it. Other than that, it shouldn't happen in the first place," Nocilla said.

According to police, Hunt and Johnson are recovering at undisclosed hospitals.

Their charges suggest Hunt was in a car at the time of the shootout.

Johnson has been charged with possession of a firearm by a violent felon and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

In 2009, he was convicted of shooting into an occupied vehicle and sentenced to more than a year in prison.

He also has multiple drug convictions.

Hunt has been charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

In 2016, a 21-year-old man was shot in the parking lot of Buffalo Wild Wings, but Danville Police Department Lt. Mike Wallace said Thursday there is no evidence that the shootings are related.

He also said the department may talk to the business about trying to prevent future incidents.

"I can't specifically say about this incident," Wallace said, "but that is something we have done in the past. We've had communication with businesses or residents where there's a particular problem."

The investigation was ongoing Thursday evening.

Anyone with information about the shootout is asked to contact the Danville Police Department.

ORIGINAL STORY

Danville police are investigating a shooting at Buffalo Wild Wings that sent two people to the hospital.

It happened around 12:50 a.m. Thursday in the parking lot of the restaurant on Riverside Drive.

The two victims, who have not been named by police, were taken to SOVAH Health. Both men are being treated for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. One of them is from Ringgold and the other is from Danville.

Police say there was an exchange of gunfire, but right now investigators do not know how many people were shooting.

Police have not made any arrests at this time.

Anyone with information should call Danville Crimestoppers at 434-793-0000 or email crimetips@ci.danville.va.us. Information given will remain confidential.

Citizens who contact Crimestoppers by phone may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.



