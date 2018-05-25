Fourth person charged in connection with Danville 2017 murder

DANVILLE, Va. - Another person is facing charges in connection with the Sept. 28, 2017, homicide in Danville, according to police.

Police arrested Brian Terry, 18, on Friday on three felony indictments related to the death of Louis Glenn on Moffett Street, officials said.

Terry is charged with attempted first-degree murder, conspiring to commit first-degree murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

He is currently at the Danville City Jail under no bond.

Authorities arrested 18-year-old Stevie Johnson Jr. and a 14-year-old boy in connection with this case in October.

Johnson is charged with conspiracy to commit murder and willfully discharge a firearm in a public place resulting in bodily injury; while the 14-year-old is charged with possession of a handgun while under the age of 18, attempted malicious wounding and criminal street gang participation.

Johnson and the 14-year-old are still in custody awaiting trial.

Rayshawn Bennett

Rayshawn Bennett, 17, who also faces charges in connection with the case, remains at large, officials said.

Charges of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony were filed against Bennett in April.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.