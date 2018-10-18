Free firewood available at Ballou Park in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. - There's free firewood up for grabs at Ballou Park in Danville.

A lot of trees were blown down during last week's storm.

The city has cut some of them up and hauled away some of the wood, but there was still a lot left Thursday.

If you want to cut up anything at the park before hauling it off, you'll have to get a permit from the city's parks and recreation department.

Pittsylvania County resident Chris Walker was cutting up some of the wood Thursday and said he appreciates the city making it available.

"They've got it to where you can get to it easy. Bust it up, cut it up, load it up and leave," Walker said. "It's good wood. It's oak, hardwood. It burns good. Of course, we're going to store it for next year, season it out."

To get a permit, contact the parks and recreation department at 434-799-5200.

