DANVILLE, Va. - If you're looking for free firewood, there's some in Danville.

Logs and large branches collected by the city's public works department after Tropical Storm Michael in October are now available.

They're in a pile in the Schoolfield Mill parking lot on Bishop Avenue.

You can take as much as you want, but you have to cut up the wood yourself.

