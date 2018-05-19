Friday rainfall breaks record in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. - According to the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, more rain fell in Danville Friday than has ever been known to fall on May 18 before.

Records go back to 1948, according to a tweet from the weather service.

Danville received 3.48 inches of rain as of 5 p.m. Friday.

Late Friday afternoon, sections of multiple roads were blocked due to high water.

At least one car with someone in it got trapped in the high water near the intersection of Audubon Drive and Riverside Drive.

Kathy Elliot works at a business at the intersection of Riverside Drive and Audubon Drive.

She called 911 when she saw the car.

"The lady was trapped in the car," Elliot said. "I just thank God that everybody's alright and nobody lost their life."

Elliot and her co-workers had to be temporarily evacuated from their building because water had flooded the parking lot and was coming in the building.

"We had gotten out of the front of the building because it wasn't safe to be inside. With electrical wires and stuff, somebody could've gotten electrocuted," Elliot said.

Firefighters helped get her and her co-workers to a nearby hotel to wait for the water to recede.

"They said, 'For your safety, we've got to evacuate all of you because the water is so high,'" Elliot said.

When she was able to return to her building, she found her car had been damaged by the floodwaters and would have to be towed away.

"You see it in Mississippi, places like that, but (not) in Danville, Virginia. It's like, every time they bring the Festival in the Park, the rain comes with it," Elliot said, jokingly.

The city's annual Festival in the Park began Friday.

"We had flood insurance (for my car). If you don't have it, God knows you need to get it," Elliot said, opening the doors of her car and looking at the standing water inside.

As of 8 p.m. Friday, the Dan River in Danville was forecast to crest at 8 p.m. at 16.6 feet.

Minor flood stage is 17 feet.

The last time the river reached any flood stage was in April 2017.

The river crested at 25.31 feet, according to the weather service.

That's about 3 feet shy of the record set in 1996 as a result of Hurricane Fran.

The Dan River in South Boston was forecast to crest at 20.3 feet at 8 a.m. Sunday.

Minor flood stage is 19 feet.

The record crest is 33.37 feet, set in 1996, also as a result of Hurricane Fran.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.