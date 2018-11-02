Fund created to help fund Danville Police Department community engagement activity

DANVILLE, Va. - With a round of applause, Danville and Altavista police officers and community members celebrated the ceremonial first donation of $1,000 to the G. Brooks Powell Jr. Police Community Engagement Fund.

"My father was a college professor at Danville Community College and taught law enforcement classes," Powell's son, Brooks Powell III, said.

Powell's son said Altavista Police Chief Tommy Merricks approached him shortly before Merricks left the Danville Police Department to take over in Altavista earlier this year about setting up a fund for community engagement in Danville.

"For about 20 years, a large number of the Danville Police Department's police officers took his classes," Powell III said.

Danville Police Chief Scott Booth said this fund is similar to what the Richmond Police Department has.

"Where I come from, the Richmond Police Department, we rely heavily on our police foundation," Booth said.

Realizing that Danville did not have a fund, he started working with Merricks to create one.

"With this, we'll do things like our community engagement days, our youth engagement days out in some of our apartment complexes, bring kids out to work with the police to work on building that trust. Things like that," Booth said.

Friday's donation was made by Kickback Jack's, thanks to a former student of Powell's who works at the restaurant.

The Community Foundation of the Dan River Region is managing the fund.

Once the fund has $10,000 in it, the Community Foundation will start using the money for grants for the police department.

"The Community Foundation now manages over 150 different endowment funds, and this, too, will be an endowment fund that will be a permanent fund," CFDRR executive director Debra Dodson said. "That means it'll be perpetual. If nobody ever gave another penny (over $10,000), it would continue to give grants."

Donations for the fund can be sent to The Community Foundation, c/o Police Engagement Fund, 541 Loyal St., Danville, VA 24541.

