Fundraiser underway for Danville Sheriff's Office Project Lifesaver program

DANVILLE, Va. - A Danville woman is raising money to help save lives.

The activities director at Roman Eagle Nursing Home, Brenda Walker, is raising money for the Danville Sheriff's Office's Project Lifesaver program.

The program provides free tracking bracelets to people with Alzheimer's disease, dementia or other similar conditions so they can be found quickly if they wander away.

Each bracelet costs $300.

The goal is to raise enough money for 30 to 40 bracelets.

On Friday, Walker held a luncheon for churches she's reached out to and that have agreed to help raise money.

Walker said a family member of hers had a bracelet several years ago.

"I know what a blessing it was to our family and wanted everyone to have an awareness that this program is out there and they can benefit from it," Walker said.

Danville Sheriff Mike Mondul and two sheriff's deputies attended the luncheon.

"Our Project Lifesaver rescue program is completely free to city residents, and that's because of wonderful initiatives like Roman Eagle's doing today," Mondul said. "So far, we've been really lucky to have a 100 percent success rate for rescues."

Anyone who donates gets to come to a carnival Walker's organized on April 13.

To donate, contact Walker at 434-836-9510.

