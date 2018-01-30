Funeral arrangements announced for boy who died after flu diagnosis

HURT, Va. - The 7-year-old Pittsylvania County boy who died after a flu diagnosis will be laid to rest Wednesday.

Kevin "K.B." Lee Baynes, Jr. died Sunday. He was a student at Mt. Airy Elementary School.

He loved eating pizza, playing with friends and fishing with his father. He also enjoyed playing video games, especially Minecraft.

Kevin had a brother and two sisters.

The family will receive friends from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Colbert-Moran Funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.colbertmoran.com.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help with funeral costs.



Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.