Funeral home's truck stolen during worker's stop at Danville McDonald's

DANVILLE, Va. - Danville police are searching for a funeral parlor's truck that was stolen from a McDonald's parking lot Monday.

At about 10:08 a.m., officers were dispatched to the McDonald's on Piney Forest Road in reference to a stolen vehicle.

A man who works for Norris Funeral Home reported that the truck he was driving for work, a 2008 white 3500 flatbed truck with Virginia tags TW20170, had been stolen while he was inside the restaurant.

The vehicle has "Norris Funeral Services" on the driver and passenger doors. An all-steel burial vault was strapped to the flatbed of the vehicle.

The doors of the truck were unlocked and the keys were left inside, according to police.

Police describe a potential suspect in the theft as a man in his 20s with a goatee.

The vehicle left the parking lot heading south on Piney Forest Road.

The Danville Police Department is asking the public for help in locating this vehicle in identifying the suspect.

Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to call 911, Danville Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000 or the Danville Police Department at 434-799-6508.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.