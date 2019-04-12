Furniture, appliances, electronics, ladders stolen from Henry County home

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - After a breaking and entering incident occurred at a home in Axton, the Henry County Sheriff's Office is looking to identify persons of interest.

Authorities said the incident happened at 4516 Axton Road and numerous items, including furniture, appliances, electronics and ladders, were taken.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help in identifying the persons of interest in this case.

Anyone with information about these crimes or the individuals pictured is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crime Stoppers at 276-632-7463.

The Crime Stoppers program offers up to $2,500 for information related to a crime.

