Future of education in Danville could be expensive

DANVILLE, Va. - Danville schools are in need of an estimated nearly $120 million worth of upgrades.

Of the four schools that have been identified as most in need of upgrades, Woodberry Hills Elementary is the district's preferred starting point because, according to Superintendent Dr. Stan Jones, it is the most overcrowded.

The school district's chief operations officer, Dr. Kathy Osborne, said overcrowding has become a major issue at Woodberry Hills and G.L.H. Johnson elementary schools.

But it's certainly not the only issue.

"They both need new roofs, they both need some landscaping and painting and more restrooms. Larger cafeteria spaces."

The list goes on.

George Washington High School and Langston Focus School are the other two schools most in need of improvements.

Osborne said both are designed based on standards that are more than 50 years old.

"If you look at modern high schools that are built, they don't look necessarily like high schools that were built in the '50s," Osborne said.

The district spent the past roughly four years working with an architect company to asses all of the schools.

Jones said the school board will now have to start discussing how to address the needs.

"We will need to work very closely with everyone in the community, particularly city council going forward, and the school board because the school board's taken no action," Jones said.

"If the community believes we ought to have 21st century schools, the community must make a decision about what that looks like and how to design, how to support it," Jones said.

Danville City Manager Ken larking said any decisions by the school board likely will not affect the upcoming budget, but could impact future budgets if bond referendums are passed.

"It's going to increase the amount of debt service that needs to be paid every year," Larking said.

That means bigger budgets, and that could mean higher taxes.

Because there is so much work that needs to be done, most, if not all, of it will likely require a bond referendum passed by voters.

When a referendum could be put on the ballot had not been discussed as of Friday.

