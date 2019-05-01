Galax police officer airlifted after crash causes his cruiser to run off road into tree

GALAX, Va. - A Galax police officer was airlifted to Roanoke Tuesday night after a three-car crash, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities say the crash happened in Galax around 5:45 p.m. at the intersection of Main and Grayson streets.

The officer was going south on Main Street while responding to an emergency call, according to state police. Police say lights and sirens on his cruiser, a 2019 Dodge Charger, were on.

As the cruiser got closer to the intersection, the stoplight turned green and the cruiser entered the intersection, according to authorities. A 2008 Ford Focus going west on Grayson Street entered the intersection and hit the driver's side of the cruiser.

Authorities say the impact from the crash caused the cruiser to spin around and hit a 2009 Honda Civic that was stopped at a red light facing north on Main Street.

The cruiser then went off the road and hit a tree, according to state police. The officer was then flown to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Authorities say he was wearing his seat belts.

State police say the stoplight at this particular intersection is supposed to change green for approaching emergency responders with lights activated. Witnesses told state police the cruiser as not driving at a high speed when going through the intersection.

Neither of the two other drivers were hurt in the crash, according to authorities. Both were reportedly wearing seatbelts.

The crash remains under investigation and charges are pending, according to state police.

