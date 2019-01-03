Gaming room could soon be open in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. - A gaming room could open up next month in Danville.

At Thursday night's Danville City Council meeting, city council members will vote on a special use permit for the business.

The owners have to have the permit before the business can open.

Last month, the city's planning commission unanimously recommended approving the permit.

The King's Cudgel gaming room would be located at 760 Westover Drive and would feature a wide variety of games and a bistro.

"My wife and I have been looking to open something like this and doing research into it for years," James Shaw said.

"We're going to have everything from virtual reality, we're going to have table top RPGs (roll-playing games), pretty much anything that people would want to come in and play except gambling."

A grand opening date had not been set Thursday.

