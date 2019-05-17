Gang and violent crime tip line set up in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. - There's a new way for you to help reduce gang activity in Danville.

A gang and violent crime tip line is now available.

The number is 434-793-0000.

The department decided to start the tip line after hearing about other localities across the state having one.

"These can be minor tips: If someone hears an at-risk teen down the street got his hands on a gun or just got jumped into a gang or everybody in the neighborhood knows there's this one house all of a sudden some kids are hanging out (at) with certain colors. (Callers) don't have to have detailed information," Danville Police Department Capt. Henry Richardson said.

If you don't want to call or can't, you can e-mail information to the police department at crimetips@danvilleva.gov.

