Go-cart, 16-foot canoe, Coca-Cola crates among items stolen from Henry County property

HENRY COUNTY, Va. - The Henry County Sheriff's Office is working to determine how a go-cart, canoe and other items were stolen.

The theft happened sometime between Jan. 26 and Feb. 2 at 2077 Foxfire Road, according to the Sheriff's Office.

It's believed that at least two unknown people in a silver SUV entered the property and stole a go-cart, a 16-foot camouflage canoe, a pull-behind spreader/fertilizer, two game cameras and four antique Coca-Cola crates.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help in identifying those involved in this theft.

Anyone with information about the identity or whereabouts of these individuals is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crime Stoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463).

The Crime Stoppers Program offers rewards up of to $2,500 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of the reward paid.

