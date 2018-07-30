Goals set for new school year in Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, Va. - School leaders in Martinsville are setting new goals for the upcoming school year.

The goals are to get all of the schools accredited, decrease suspensions by 10 percent and increase parent involvement in the schools.

District leaders and school board members held a retreat over the weekend to come up with goals and ways to achieve them.

Superintendent Dr. Zeb Talley said this was the first retreat held since he became superintendent in 2016.

"I was with all the schools today for the initial return of teachers and there's a big buzz of excitement in the air over these three goals and moving forward. So we're really confident that we can achieve them," Talley said.

He said he hopes to now hold retreats each summer prior to the start of the school year.

