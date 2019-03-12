God's Pit Crew adds to cleanup efforts after deadly Alabama tornadoes

AUBURN, Ala. - Local volunteers are continuing to help those in Alabama affected by the recent deadly tornadoes.

The Danville-based group God’s Pit Crew sent two truckloads of supplies down south, and for the last three days crews have been helping families clean up.

15 to 20 volunteers with heavy equipment said they’ll stay there in the areas in and around Auburn, Alabama, as long as there’s work to do, and they will likely help with rebuilding in the future.

“Absolutely heartbreaking. The devastation is unimaginable where it hit. The loss of life is the thing that's really hard to comprehend, hard to deal with,” founder Randy Johnson said.

God’s Pit Crew is still helping families in eastern North Carolina recover from the hurricane that hit in September. On Tuesday, crews were working on building a new home for 77-year-old who lost his house in the storm.

