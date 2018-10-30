God's Pit Crew still helping hurricane victims

DANVILLE, Va. - Students in a Florida school district devastated by Hurricane Michael will have some much-needed school supplies when they hopefully return to school next month.

According to a news release Tuesday from God's Pit Crew, the Danville nonprofit plans to send 5,000 backpacks to the school district.

The district was not named in the release.

According to the release, as of Tuesday the school district was hoping to reopen sometime next month.

God's Pit Crew is also helping with the continued effort to clean up the damage in Danville caused by the remnants of Hurricane Michael and making plans to build houses for two families in North Carolina who lost everything during Hurricane Florence in September.

According to the news release, as of Tuesday God's Pit Crew had delivered 28 tractor-trailer loads of relief supplies to Hurricane Florence victims, 15 to Hurricane Michael victims and shipped more than 11,000 Blessing Buckets to victims of both hurricanes.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.