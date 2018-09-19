God's Pit Crew continuing to help with hurricane recovery effort in North Carolina

DANVILLE, Va. - God's Pit Crew in Danville continues to help people in North Carolina recover from Hurricane Florence.

The organization's 18th tractor-trailer full of relief supplies arrived in Lumberton, North Carolina, Wednesday afternoon.

All 5,000 of the organization's disaster relief kits have been sent, along with food water and other supplies.

Founder Randy Johnson arrived in Lumberton Wednesday afternoon and worked to help people get what they need.

"As we're unloading the truck, cars have lined up double-file all the way around the building. Folks just in desperate need of the product that we've been able to bring down," Johnson said shortly after arriving in Lumberton. "It's really sad to see so many people so desperate and so hurting."

More tractor trailers are scheduled to go down this week, and volunteers will also go down once the water recedes to help people clean up and rebuild.

"We have several more trucks scheduled to deliver this week, and we will keep sending supplies in as long as there's a need and we have resources to do so," Johnson said.

Because the organization is now out of disaster relief kits, volunteers were scheduled to assemble kits Thursday and Saturday.

If you want to help God's Pit Crew help the victims of Hurricane Florence, visit www.godspitcrew.org or www.blessingbuckets.org.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.