God's Pit Crew helping Alabama tornado victims

DANVILLE, Va. - A Southside nonprofit is scrambling to help people in Alabama after Sunday's deadly tornado.

A box truck full of disaster relief kits from God's Pit Crew has been sent.

The kits are known as Blessing Buckets.

Blessing Bucket Coordinator Julie Burnett said the buckets are meant to offer more than just physical relief in the form of the hygiene products that go into them.

"A full Bible, right up on top," Burnett said as she finished packing a bucket. "That way, when they open the bucket, that's the first thing they see to let them know that God loves them so much and cares about what they're going through."

As of Monday, God's Pit Crew had about 1,500 Blessing Buckets ready to go.

While that may sound like a lot, last year the nonprofit delivered about 22,000 buckets to people in need.

God's Pit Crew CEO Randy Johnson was in constant contact Monday with people on the ground in Alabama to try to figure out how the organization can be most effective.

"They said it is still a search and rescue operation. They're still trying to get into areas and find people," Johnson said. "We don't want to send semi loads of product if it's not needed. It does take a little time to make those proper assessments."

The public is invited to help assemble Blessing Buckets next Thursday at God's Pit Crew's warehouse.

"We certainly need all the help we can get," Johnson said.

"We pack these buckets with care because when these are given out in the field during a disaster, we want to let people know how much they're loved," Burnett said.

If you can't help assemble Blessing Buckets, you can donate items to go in them.

For a list of needed items, click here.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.