God's Pit Crew may send aid to Hawaii in wake of Hurricane Lane

A woman takes photos of floodwaters from Hurricane Lane rainfall on the Big Island on August 23, 2018 in Hilo, Hawaii.

DANVILLE, Va. - As people in Hawaii continue to recover from Hurricane Lane, God's Pit Crew in Danville is trying to figure out how to send supplies to Hawaii.

While the hurricane did not make a direct impact on the Hawaiian islands, it dumped more than 4 feet of rain in some places.

On Monday, God's Pit Crew was working with other disaster relief organizations to determine if supplies are needed and where.

"Certainly, if we can help we want to try to do that. But we also want to be mindful of our resources and make sure that if we do send them they are needed and they will help," God's Pit Crew CEO Randy Johnson said.

God's Pit Crew is most in need of bottled water.

Even if supplies aren't sent to Hawaii, water is still needed for local donations to places like fire and police departments.

